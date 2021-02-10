Ramagundam cops bust huge gambling racket, arrest 57 gamblers

Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana said on Tuesday that the police, based on reliable information, conducted raids in an isolated place in Repallewada of Thandur mandal and arrested gamblers.

Peddapalli: Ramagundam commissionerate police bust a huge gambling racket and arrested 57 gamblers. They also seized Rs 6 lakh, 18 vehicles and 63 mobile phones from them.

Some people were encouraging gambling by providing all facilities, he said.

Anukonda Sudarshan of Indirammacolony, Kismathpur, Rajendranagar, Rangareddy district, Madarapu Rama Rao of Srinagar colony, Kondapur, Rangareddy district, Madarapu Vijay of KPHB colony, Hyderabad and Mahender Rao were operating gambling racket.

They formed Whatsapp groups to pass information to gamblers about the place and time of gambling. Appointing agents in Mancherial and Peddapalli districts, they were mobilising gamblers from Mancheiral, Peddapalli, Jagitial, Karimnagar and Siddipet districts by arranging special vehicles.

Gamblers were also taken to Rajura and Chandrapur of Maharastra, Kunta of Chhattisgarh and Banglore. More number of people have been attracted to the racket since the gamblers were being provided liquor and biryani while playing the game.

Moreover, players were also provided a loan facility on the spot by mortgaging vehicles and gold ornaments at 5 to 10 percent interest.

Earlier, organisers used to arrange centers in different types of orchards in the outskirts of villages. However, they have changed their plans with police intensified vigilance on the outskirts.

In the recent past, gambling is being organised in town by hiring special rooms and security has also been arranged.

