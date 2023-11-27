Ramagundam CP inaugurates drone camera-based patrolling unit in Mancherial

Ramagundam CP along with Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police inaugurated a drone-camera based patrolling unit at a ferry point in Vemanapalli mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:02 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Ramagundam CP Rema Rajeshwari inaugurates a drone camera patrolling unit in Vemanapalli mandal centre on Sunday.

Mancherial: Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari said that modern technology was being used to keep a watch on the movement of banned Maoists in Pranahita river basin. She along with Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kekan inaugurated a drone-camera based patrolling unit at a ferry point in Vemanapalli mandal on Sunday.

Rajeshwari said that the system would be handy to police in learning movement of the extremists and to their action plans in advance. She stated that the unit would be in force till the end of the polls. A special team, tasked to operate the unit was trained in using drone cameras and performing relevant tasks.

The IPS officers further said that various wings of the police department were going to be deployed to ensure free and fair polls, besides utilizing services of paramilitary forces. She added that the police mechanism was striving to make sure that the polls were incident-free under the limits of the Ramagundam commissionerate.

Jaipur ACP Mohan, Chennur Rural Inspector Vidyasagar, NIB Inspector Mangilal, Nelwai Sub-Inspector Subbarao and his counterpart from Kotapall, Suresh were present.