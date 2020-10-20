Ramagundam police bust cricket betting gang

Producing the accused before media persons at police headquarters, Godavarikhani on Tuesday, Additional DCP (administration) N Ashok Kumar explained the modus operandi of the betting gang.

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Peddapalli: Ramagundam commissionerate police busted an IPL cricket betting gang and detained 15 of its members in CCC Naspur, Mancherial district. Rs 1.4 lakh cash, 15 mobile phones were recovered from them. Producing the accused before media persons at police headquarters, Godavarikhani on Tuesday, Additional DCP (administration) N Ashok Kumar explained the modus operandi of the betting gang.

Based on reliable information, CCS Mancherial police conducted raids in Mother Clinic, flood colony, CCC Naspur on Monday and detained 15 persons. An RMP doctor Jabri Iqbal, Jabri Hadhi of Naspur, a priest in Srirampurcolony Hanuman temple Kommera Vijay, fitter in Srirampur singareni workshop MD Faheem, Sunkari Sagar of Naspur, Anumas Sarath Kumar of Mancherial, Neduri Srinivas, Aggu Swamy, Aggu Kiran, Chittyala Prashanth, Surimilla Karthik, Chatharju Sarath Chandra, Macherla Sai, lorry driver Kota Uday were taken into custody.

One person is absconding. DCP informed to intensify vigilance on cricket betting and gambling teams by utilizing modern technology. Innocent youth and daily wage labourers were losing their hard earnings by putting money on cricket betting.

