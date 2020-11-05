Ramagundam police detain two bike lifters

By | Published: 6:25 pm

Peddapalli: Ramagundam commissionerate police arrested two bike lifters and recovered five motor cycles from them on Thursday.

Producing the accused before media persons at police headquarters, Godavarikhani on Thursday, trainee IPS officer, Ashok Kumar explained the modus operandi of the gang.

CCS Ramagundam and CCC Naspur police on Thursday conducted vehicle checking at CC corner of Mancheiral district. Two persons traveling in a two wheeler tried to flee after finding the police.

However, cops chased their vehicle and detained Thigala Rajinikanth, Dharmaram X road of Ramagundam and Komirelli Pavan of CCC Naspur. On questioning, they confessed the crime.

They used to steal vehicles parked in front of shops and houses. They committed crime in Mancherial, Bellampalli, Ramagundam and Godavarikhani areas.

