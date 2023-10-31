Ramanna slams Revanth Reddy for lodging complaint against Rythu Bandhu

Jogu Ramanna charged that Revanth Reddy was behaving like a broker and was acting against the interests of the farmers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:11 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

MLA Jogu Ramanna conducts canvassing for his candidature at a Chintaguda village in Adilabad Rural mandal on Tuesday.

Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna slammed TPCC chief Revanth Reddy for lodging a complaint against Rythu Bandhu with the Election Commission of India. He carried out canvassing for his candidature in several parts of Adilabad Rural mandal on Tuesday.

Ramanna charged that Revanth Reddy was behaving like a broker and was acting against the interests of the farmers. He alleged that Reddy was collecting huge sums under the guise of giving tickets to aspirants. He flayed Reddy for opining that three hours of power was enough to the agriculture sector.

He said that the Congress party failed to keep its poll promises in Karnataka.

The BRS nominee further said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was a savior of farmers. He stated that Rao introduced a slew of welfare schemes for the welfare of the agrarian community. He added that the government granted land titles to tribals who were tilling forest lands, realising the long pending dream of the occupants.

Ramanna covered Chintalbori, Chintaguda, Ramguda, Dandariguda, Thantholi, Society Guda, Wanvat, etc. He was accorded a grand welcome by locals. MPP Gandrath Ramesh, vice MPP Jangu Patel, Durgam Trust chairman Durgam Shekhar, agriculture market committee chairman Kumra Laxmi and leaders of the BRs were present.

Also Read CM KCR welcomes Nagam Janardhan Reddy, Vishnuvardhan Reddy into BRS