CM KCR welcomes Nagam Janardhan Reddy, Vishnuvardhan Reddy into BRS

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:04 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: Former Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy and former MLA P Vishnuvardhan Reddy along with Congress leader K Jaipal Reddy from Karimnagar and other senior leaders from the Congress joined the ruling BRS in the presence of party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Telangana Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao reiterated that violent attacks on BRS leaders would not be tolerated in Telangana. He warned that such anti-social elements would be taught a befitting lesson in the ensuing Assembly elections, with the support of people.

He stated that unable to digest the development politics of the BRS, the opposition parties were conspiring such violent politics in Telangana. “They attempted to kill Medak MP and BRS Dubbak candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy. Fortunately, he survived with injuries. No such attacks will be tolerated,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Nagam Janardan Reddy was an old friend who fought for Telangana Statehood. He recalled that Janardan Reddy had a long association with the Telangana statehood movement and also went to jail as a student leader during the 1969 agitation. He said with Janardhan Reddy on their side, Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Mahabubnagar district leaders had now become stronger than before and would secure all 14 seats in the erstwhile district.

Chandrashekhar Rao said former Minister late P Janardhan Reddy was also a good friend, who worked for Telangana especially for the people of Hyderabad. “His son Vishnuvardhan is like my family member. I take the responsibility for his bright political future,” he said. He also asked BRS Jubilee Hills candidate Maganti Gopinath and Vishnuvardhan Reddy to work together for development of their constituency.