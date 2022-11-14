Ramanthapur HPS organises carnival to raise funds for underprivileged students

Hyderabad: As part of Golden Jubilee festivities, the Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Ramanthapur organised ‘school fete’, a carnival aimed at raising funds to provide education for underprivileged students on Sunday.

Students, parents and their family thronged the school grounds in large numbers and were seen hopping from one stall to another buying accessories and enjoying the lip-smacking food items. Around 6000 people attended the carnival, a press release said.

The fete provided students with an engaging learning experience, teaching them social responsibility, equipping the budding entrepreneurs to learn certain life skills and responsible teamwork. They also experienced real-world situations and learnt how to mix business with pleasure.

There were approximately 30 stalls, selling toys, accessories, food, creative and eco-friendly items with games and entertainment. The various food kiosks, catered culinary items such as biryani, HPS bakery goodies, lip-smacking samosas and ‘pani puri’ and became real crowd pullers in the school fete. The crowd favourite or the show stopper was the Gwalior Ice-Cream.

A special game-zone for the kids was also part of the school fete with fun activities like the massive bouncy castle and camel ride, which became a big hit with the tiny tots. Some of the other fun sporting activities included Spin the Wheel, Ring the Item, and Darts among other games, provided wholesome entertainment.

The exquisite hand-crafted jewellery stall, Mehendi and nail art stall and the Plants Corner were the favourites with the ladies. Another popular stall was the unique Selfie stall. The school fete also had the HPS Carnival Mascot and ‘I HPS’ Signage which gave all the stakeholders a sense of belonging.

The school fete featured lively music interspersed with flash mob dancing and western music band, Rhythm of Hope. Students had a great day in the company of family and friends, who added a lot of life to the carnival..