Ramanthapur HPS to host a carnival on November 13

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:38 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

The Hyderabad Public School, Ramanthapur, is organising a carnival on Sunday, November 13, from 2 pm to 8 pm. The Hyderabad Public School, Ramanthapur, is organising a carnival on Sunday, November 13, from 2 pm to 8 pm.

Hyderabad: All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. This holds true of students nowadays who are so burdened with the increased load of academics that they find it difficult to unwind. Equally difficult are the opportunities or avenues where youngsters can forget the stress of studies and let their hair down for a brief while.

So, to get students out of the study mode and engage them in entertaining activities, the Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Ramanthapur, is organising a carnival on Sunday, November 13, from 2 pm to 8 pm.

With the assistance of their faculty members and staff, the school has put together a bunch of exciting events as a complete package, where the children can eat, play and shop. An evening filled with lots of fun and frolic, the school will play host to various stalls for games, food and accessories. So, what are you waiting for? Get ready to spend the weekend with your family and make the most of your day.