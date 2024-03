| Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Bengaluru Shabbir Is The Suspect Identified By The Nia Bengaluru News

The NIA announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for his arrest.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 March 2024, 08:58 AM

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended Shabbir in connection with the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast, resulting in ten injuries. CCTV footage revealed his attempts to evade identification. The NIA announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for his arrest.