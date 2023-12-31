| Ramkumar Grabs Top Honours At All India Below 1600 Fide Rating Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Top three winners of the chess championship on Sunday.

Hyderabad: R Ramkumar of Andhra Pradesh won the 2nd Marvel All India Below 1600 FIDE Rating Chess Tournament conducted by Marvel Chess Academy held at Puchalapalli Sundarayya Function Hall, Pragatinagar, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Ramkumar scored 8.5 points out of 9 rounds to clinch the title ahead of Tijil Singh and CR Ritvik who finished second and third respectively.

Results: U-15 Boys: 1. Himanish Srivastava, 2. Viraaj Singh; Girls: 1. Ch Sarvani, 2. D Nigama Sree; U-13 Boys: 1. Hriday Mundada, 2. G Sai Srihaan; Girls: 1. P Anandhi, 2. L Vanshika; U-11 Boys: 1. Santosh Hariraran, 2. Karthikeya Chunchu; Girls: 1. Sai Susheela R, 2. N Aishwarya; U-9 Boys: 1. Nidhish Shyamal, 2. Sathvik Gulakaram; Girls: 1. Vishwaja Deshmukh, 2. Akshaya Narahari; U-7 Boys: 1. Bandla Punith, 2. Rithvik Uppu; Girls: 1. Vamshika Boga, 2. Eeshika Ulsala; Top Ten Places:1. R Ramkumar, 2. Tijil Singh, 3. CR Ritvik, 4. Navaneeth Reddy, 5. Vasista Ramanarao, 6. Phanikrishna, 7. T Venkatakrishna, 8. Aswin Babu, 9. MY Aditya, 10. Andabatla Satvik; Awards: Best Unrated Player: Viaam Jai Singh, Best Veteran: Bir Singh Raminder, Special Prize: T Raju, Rahul Chaudhuri.