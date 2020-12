Ramu’s ton wins it for Nirmal Thunders

Ramu’s innings was laced with 10 boundaries and eight sixes

Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: S Ramu smashed a 49-ball 102 as Nirmal Thunders crushed Singareni Blasters by 116 runs in the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) Kakatiya Cup in Warangal on Friday.

Ramu’s innings was laced with 10 boundaries and eight sixes.

In another match, Sai Kumar 94/2, Manish (4/26) and Mahesh (3/22) shone with the ball as their side Suryapet Sunrisers defeaed Mulubu Masters by 104 runs.

Brief Scores: Nirmal Thunders 225/5 in 20 overs (S Ramu 102, Mahesh 54) bt Singareni Blasters 109/9 in 20 overs (Manoj Kumar 59 ; Mahesh 3/22); Shatavahana Warriors 99/6 in 16 overs (U Raghu 2/18) lost to Medchal Giants 101/2 in 13.2 overs (Rakesh 50); Suryapet Sunrisers 156/7 in 20 overs (Avinash Kailash 58; Anvesh 2/29) bt Mulugu Masters 52 in 11.5 overs (Sai Kumar 4/2, Manish 4/26, Mahesh 3/22); Kakatiya Kings 137/9 in 20 overs (Rishi 36; Akshaya Raju 2/15, Khwaja Bakshi 2/29) bt Medchal Giants 126 in 19.4 overs (Mahesh 39; Aditya 3/20).

