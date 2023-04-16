Ramzan fuels demand for dry fruits in Hyderabad

Stores in Charminar and Begum Bazar areas abuzz with enquiries and sales resulting in brisk business for traders

By varun keval Published Date - 07:20 AM, Sun - 16 April 23

Stores selling dry fruits in Charminar and Begum Bazar are abuzz with enquiries and sales, resulting in brisk business. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The month of Ramzan has fuelled the demand for dry fruits in the city as they are used widely in the preparation of various dishes such as biryani, haleem, and sweets.

These days, the stores selling dry fruits in Charminar and Begum Bazar areas are abuzz with enquiries and sales resulting in brisk business for traders.

Consuming even a small portion of dry fruits supplies the body with enough nutrition as they are rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals, and fibre – making them a hit among people who fast every day during the holy month. Dry fruits preferred during the Ramzan month include almonds, pistachios, raisins, cashew, and others.

The prices of dry fruits have not gone up yet this year despite an increase in the usage of these healthy products in several dishes in large quantities, especially in haleem.

“Compared to last year, there is no price hike yet in the prices of dry fruits this year. Only dates have witnessed a price hike,” said Dinesh Bhati, owner of Sri Balaji Dinesh Kumar, a wholesale dry fruits shop at Begum Bazar.

In addition to popular dry fruits such as almonds, pistachios, cashews, and raisins, people are also buying vermicelli/sewiya, muskmelon, and pumpkin seeds. Vermicelli/sewiaya and muskmelon seeds are used in the preparation of sheer khurma,” said Zaffar Khan, a trader at Bibi Bazar, near Charminar.

A few traders at Begum Bazar said that people have moved online to buy dry fruits. “Earlier, many used to visit Begum Bazar to buy healthy snacks, but after the Covid-19 pandemic people have started purchasing dry fruits online with the availability of discounts and free delivery options,” pointed out one of the traders.