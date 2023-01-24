Ranbir’s toned body from ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is setting hotness parameter high

The recently released trailer flooded the social media with praiseworthy comments and people are eagerly waiting to see Ranbir and Shraddha in different avatars.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:19 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Hyderabad: After a long wait, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film finally unveiled the title ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. Indeed one of the most anticipated films of 2023, the Luv Ranjan directorial will see Ranbir and Shraddha coming on the screen for the first time.

While the trailer showcases the different looks of Ranbir and Shraddha, a still of Ranbir from the film is all things hot. In the picture, Ranbir is seen donning yellow shorts paired with black sunnies. He is seen showing off his chiselled abs and toned body. He is truly redefining hotness. His stubble is surely complementing well with his look.

“Q. How do you spell the Hotness? Ans: Ranbir Kapoor,” a fan tweeted. “#RanbirKapoor at his 40s>>>>> (sic),” added a fan. “Rewriting the meaning of hotness #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar,” wrote one person.

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film hits the screens worldwide on Holi, March 8.

No body is close to the one and only #Ranbirkapoor in RomComs….. Welcome back to the genre RK ❤️🎉#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar pic.twitter.com/hEbUmr5LUV — VR (@ranbirrkapoor28) January 23, 2023