Ranga Reddy: Father, son killed in road crash at Yacharam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:33 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a father and his teenage son died when the motorcycle they were traveling was hit by a car at Yacharam in Ranga Reddy district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when M Ramulu (55) a resident of Medipally, along with his son Mahesh (13) was going on his bike from Medipally towards Yacharam. According to the police, when they reached near Takkalapalli Gate, the car which was allegedly driven rashly, hit the bike, throwing both of them off the vehicle. They died on the spot, police said, adding that efforts were on to identify and nab the car driver.

Mild tension prevailed at the accident spot when the family and relatives of the victims staged a protest demanding stern action against the driver.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .