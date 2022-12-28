| Ranji Trophy Hyderabad Take First Innings Lead Against Assam On Day 2

Overnight batter K Rohit Rayudu scored (60) half-century as Hyderabad took a slender first innings lead against Assam

Published Date - 07:02 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Hyderabad: Overnight batter K Rohit Rayudu scored (60) half-century as Hyderabad took a slender first innings lead against Assam on the Day 2 of the Elite, Group B, Ranji Trophy match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Resuming the day at 78/3, Rohit Rayudu and Rahul Buddhi 35 (71b, 6×4) added 67 runs for the fourth wicket to take Hyderabad past 150-run mark. Later, the middle order batters Bhavesh seth (4) and T Ravi Teja (0) departed cheaply.

However, Bhagath Varma slammed 46 off 60 balls which include four boundaries and three over it and added 37-run partnership in 38 balls with Kartikeya Kak (4) for the last wicket to give the side a three-run lead in the first innings.

Starting the second innings, Assam lost their openers Kunal Saikia (8) and Rahul Hazarika (5) inside 10 overs. Riyan Parag made merry with the listless Hyderabad bowling attack slamming 28-ball 78 (8×4, 6×6) to put his side on track. He added 101-run partnership with Rishav Das (20) for the third wicket. Ravi Teja sent him to the pavilion in the 20th over as their batting attack got a break.

At stumps, Assam were 182/6 in 39 overs as Sarupam Purkayastha batting (22) and Akash Sengupta batting (4) at crease.

For Hyderabad, Ravi Teja and Bhagath Varma snared two wickets each while K Rohit Rayudu scalpe one.