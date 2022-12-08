Ranveer calls Deepika ‘gharelu’, reveals she loves playing homemaker

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:00 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: The news of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone purchasing their first home together has been doing the rounds on the Internet for the past few days. The coastal property in Alibaug, Maharashtra, is a couple of hours outside Mumbai.

In a latest interview, Ranveer revealed that he is looking forward to spending quality time with Deepika at their new home. “It’s quiet, it’s secluded and it really is the perfect place for us to spend our quality time,” the ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ actor said. “She’s very ‘gharelu’. We don’t go out much and we love spending time with each other at home.”

Ranveer became the first Bollywood actor to grace the cover of ‘Esquire Singapore’ where he revealed many details about his personal and professional life. He told the magazine that Deepika put her heart into decorating their new home. “She’s very house-proud,” he said.

“I love observing that child-like excitement in her and I encourage her to do it more and more. She’s a closeted interior decorator with a lot of fluid creativity. I tease her that she’s like a little girl with a doll house. She loves playing homemaker, and I find that extremely endearing,” Ranveer shared.

On the work front, while Deepika is awaiting the release of ‘Pathaan’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Project K’ opposite Prabhas, ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer has projects like ‘Cirkus’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ lined up for release.