Rashmika a proud owner of Range Rover

By | Published: 6:50 pm

Hyderabad: Southern actor Rashmika Mandanna is now a proud owner of swanky SUV Range Rover.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actor shared a picture and wrote, “Ah, I’d mostly/normally keep things to myself.. but this time I wanted to share this with you because you are part of this journey and I want you to know that. Back in the day never would I have thought I’d be capable of doing something like this but today here I am rushing to the airport but finding these 2 mins to just take these pictures so that I could show you where we’ve reached. Thank you for being a part of this journey and loving me as you do.. and making my hard days worth it.. we’re in this together and that makes me truly happy. I love you. This one’s for you. Truly grateful.”

Also Read

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .