Rashmika Mandanna and her manager respond to rumours of split

According to a recent article, Rashmika Mandanna's manager duped her for Rs 80 lakh. Both the actor and her manager finally responded.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:33 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Hyderabad: Recently, rumours that Rashmika Mandanna’s manager duped her for Rs 80 lakh and that they’ve parted ways have been doing the rounds in the film circles in the South. However, a source close to the actor now rubbished the rumours but confirmed that the star and her manager parted ways amicably for “personal and professional reasons”.

According to a recent article published in ‘Pinkvilla’, the actor’s manager duped her for Rs 80 lakh. It cited a source who said, “There is some chatter about Rashmika being duped of 80 lakhs by her manager. Apparently, she didn’t want to create a scene about it. Therefore, she dealt with it on her own by firing her manager (sic).”

Both the actor and her manager finally responded with an official statement that the rumours were fake. They mentioned in the joint statement that they had no hatred between them and decided to part ways amicably. As meticulous professionals, they chose to operate independently going forward. It is also believed that with an increase in the number of her Hindi film offers, Rashmika Mandanna is now looking to hire an agency that can help her with projects both in Bollywood and the South industries.

On the work front, the actor has a good line-up of upcoming movies including ‘Animal’, ‘Rainbow’, and ‘Pushpa-2 The Rule’, among others.

— Sanam Sri Sai Sanjay