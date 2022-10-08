Rashmika shares first photo from Maldives vacation with Vijay

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:42 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

Hyderabad: It was only yesterday that sources confirmed that Telugu film actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are enjoying a vacation in the Maldives. The rumoured couple was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport Friday morning. And now, the ‘Pushpa’ actor dropped the first photograph from her holiday and sent social media into a tizzy. Sharing a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories, Rashmika simply wrote, “Hello loves”, as the caption.

Wearing a floral maxi dress in a pastel shade and her hair in a bun, Rashmika looked like she was enjoying her time to the fullest in the island nation. One can see the beautiful Indian Ocean in the background of the picture that went viral on social media platforms on Saturday. Vijay, however, hasn’t shared any glimpses from the vacation thus far.

Vijay and Rashmika have been spotted together on several occasions but have remained that they are ‘just close friends’. On the ‘Koffee with Karan’ couch, Vijay called Rashmika a ‘darling’ and said that their friendship strengthened after appearing in ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’ together.

On the professional front, Rashmika’s film with superstar Amitabh Bachchan has just been released in the theatres. ‘Goodbye’ sees her playing Big B’s daughter and the story revolves around a dysfunctional household. The ‘Pushpa’ girl is set to shoot the sequel of the film with Allu Arjun after the vacation. Meanwhile, Vijay faced box office failure with ‘Liger’, and his next film ‘Jana Gana Mana’ has been reportedly shelved.