Rashmika-Vijay taking a trip to the Maldives?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Hyderabad: The rumours of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna dating have been doing the rounds on social media platforms for a long time now. Although the rumoured lovebirds never made their relationship official and have maintained that they are just close friends, a report suggests that they took a trip to the Maldives together recently.

The ‘Geetha Govindam’ co-stars were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning. According to the sources at the airport, they were flying together to the famous holiday destination. Vijay and Rashmika were seen colour-coordinating in grey outfits and smiled at the paparazzi as they made an entrance one after the other.

Earlier, when Vijay appeared on the ‘Koffee with Karan’ couch, he told host Karan Johar about his relationship with Rashmika. “We have done two films together and she is a darling. I’m very fond of her.” And last New Year’s Eve, there were rumours that Rashmika joined Vijay and his brother Anand Deverakonda for a vacation in Goa.

