Rashmika drops picture with her family ahead of ‘Goodbye’ release

Published Date - 02:52 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna is super active on social media giving updates on her personal life to professional life. While on Monday the ‘Pushpa’ star shared a picture with her ‘Goodbye’ co-star Amitabh Bachchan and called him her ‘reel papa’, today she gave fans a glimpse into her real family.

“This is my real family, and in 3 days you get to meet my reel family – The #Goodbye Family. Are you as excited as I am? I nominate @shravyavarma @aishwaryakolla and @varshabollamma to upload your family photos and a reminder to block your dates if you haven’t already! PS: Watch the film with your family. #FamilyHaiTohSabKuchHai (sic),” Rashmika captioned the post on Instagram which has her parents and little sister posing for the family portrait.

“Too cute,” chimed in Tamannaah Bhatia in the comments section. “Beautiful picture,” added a fan under the post that instantly went viral on social media platforms.

Rashmika’s ‘Goodbye’, written and directed by Vikas Bahl, is set to hit the theatres on October 7. It marks her debut in the Hindi film industry. “I still can’t believe this is happening. Having done a film with sir, getting to talk to him, being able to share the same stage as him, talking about the same topics, getting to take a picture with him, my God… He is an absolutely brilliant performer… A gem of a person(sic),” Rashmika said about working with Big B in the film.