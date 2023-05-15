Rashmikaa enters main draw of Women’s ITF 25 tournament

Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa defeated Korea’s Eunhye Lee 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets in the final qualifying rounds

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa entered the main draw of the Women’s ITF 25 tournament in Incheon, South Korea, on Monday.

The city girl defeated Korea’s Eunhye Lee 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets in the final qualifying rounds. Earlier, she got the better of Local player Eunji Lim and Gyeong Seo Lee in the first two rounds of the qualifying matches.

Results:

Qualifying Rounds: Final Round: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty bt Eunhye

Lee (KOR) 6-2 , 6-4; Second Qualifying Round: bt Eunji Lim (KOR) 4-6, 6-1, 10-3; First Qualifying Round: bt Gyeong Seo Lee (KOR) 7-5, 6-7(2), 10-3.

