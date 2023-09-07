Rashmikaa pair enters semifinals at ITF tennis tournament

In the quarterfinal match, the Indian duo got the better of Yu Yin Li of Taiwan and Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Rashmikaa pair rallied from a set down to win the quarterfinal match on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa and her partner Vaidehee Chaudhari entered semifinals of the doubles event of Women $25,000 Nakhon si Thammarat ITF tennis tournament at Thailand on Thursday.

In the quarterfinal match, the Indian duo got the better of Yu Yin Li of Taiwan and Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand. Having lost the first set 3-6, the Indian pair fought back to win the next two sets 6-4 and 10-2 to progress into the semis.

However, Rashmikaa failed to progress in the singles as she lost to Fanghzhou Lou of China 4-6, 6-7 (6).

Results: Doubles quarter final: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (IND)/Vaidehee Choudary (IND) bt Yu Yin Li (TPE)/Lanlana Tararudee (THA) 3-6, 6-4, 10-2; Singles:

First round: Fanghzhou Lou (CHN) bt Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (IND) 6-4 , 7-6 (6).

