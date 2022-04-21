Sample questions on Ratio and Proportion for SI exam

By Banda Ravipal Reddy

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article on preparation for the Sub-Inspector of Police recruitment exam. Here are some practice questions and answers along with solutions on the Ratio and Proportion topic.

1. If Rs. 782 be divided into three parts, proportional to : : , then the first part is:

A. Rs. 182 B. Rs. 190 C. Rs. 196 D.Rs. 204

Ans: D

Solution:

Given ratio= : :

Multiply the ratio with 12 (l.c.m of denominators)

=6: 8: 9

Therefore 1st part= = 6×34 = Rs 204

2. Rs.700 is divided among A, B and C so that A receives half as much as B and B half as much as C. Then C’s share is:

A. Rs.200 B. Rs.300 C. Rs.400 D. Rs.600

Ans:C

Solution:

Let C’s share = Rs. x. Then

B’s share = Rs. x/2

And, A’s share = Rs. x/4

A:B:C =

Multiply the ratio with 4 we get A: B: C =1:2:4

Total units= 1 2 4=7 units= Rs.700

1 unit= 100

Hence, C’s share = Rs.(100×4) = Rs.400

3. If 2A = 3B = 4C. Then A : B : C =?

A. 2 : 3 : 4 B. 4: 3 : 2 C. 6 : 4 : 3 D. 3 : 4 : 6

Ans: C

Solution:

Let 2A = 3B = 4C = K

Then

A : B : C = =

A : B : C = 6 : 4 : 3

4. A bag contain 20 p, 25 p and 50 p coins in the ratio 1 : 2 : 3. The total amount in the bag is Rs 220. Find the number of coins of each type?

A. 40,80,120 B. 50, 100, 150 C. 100, 200, 300

D. 200, 400, 800

Ans: C

Solution:

Let ratio’s be ‘x’

Hence number of coins be x, 2x, 3x

(.20)(x) (.25) (2x) (.50) (3x) = 220

2.2x= 220

X=100

Then 100,200,300

5. In a mixture 100 liters, the ratio of milk and water 3 : 1. If this ratio is to be 1: 1, then the quantity of water to be further added is

A. 25 lt B. 50 lt C. 75 lt D. 125 lt

Ans: B

Solution:

Milk in 100 lt of mix = 100 x

= 75 lt

Water in mix = (100-75)

=25 lt

Let x lt of water is added to it.

=1

X= 50 lt

6. Two numbers are there in the ratio 2 : 3. After subtracting 6 from both the numbers its ratio will become 5 : 8. Then find initial numbers?

A. 20, 30 B. 24, 36 C. 36, 54 D. 36, 48

Ans: C

Solution:

Given that 6 is subtracting from both the numbers

=

16x-48=15x-30

X= 18

Then the initial numbers are 36, 54

7. Seats for Mathematics, Physics and Biology in a school are in the ratio

5 : 7 : 8. There is a proposal to increase these seats by 40%, 50% and 75% respectively. What will be the ratio of increased seats?

A.2 : 3 : 4 B. 6 : 7 : 8 C. 6 : 8 : 9 D. 6:7:9

Ans: A

Solution:

Given that

140% of 5x: 150% of 7x: 175% of 8x

: :

14x: 21x: 28x

2 : 3 : 4

8. The ratio of the number of boys and girls in a college is 7: 8. If the percentage increase in the number of boys and girls be 20% and 10% respectively, what will be the new ratio?

A) 8 : 9 B) 17 : 18

C) 21 : 22 D) Cannot be determined

Ans:C

Solution:

Let number of boys and girls in the college is 7x: 8x

120% of 7x: 110% of 8x

:

Then the required ratio is 21:22

9. Salaries of Ravi and Sumit are in the ratio 2: 3. If the salary of each is increased by Rs. 4000, the new ratio becomes 40: 57. What is Sumit’s present salary?

A.Rs. 17,000 B.Rs. 20,000 C.Rs. 25,500

D.Rs. 38,000

Ans: D

Solution:

Let the salaries of Ravi and Sumit be 2x and 3x respectively

Clearly given that their salaries are increased by Rs 4000

=

57(2x 4000) = 40(3x 4000)

3x=34000

Sumit=3x 4000

=Rs 38000

10. The sum of three numbers is 98. If the ratio of the first to second is 2 :3 and that of the second to the third is 5 : 8, then the second number is:

A. 20 B. 30 C. 48 D. 58

Ans: B

Solution:

Let A: B =2:3

B: C=5:8

A: B: C=(2X5:5X3:3X8)

A: B: C=10:15:24

B=98X =30

Director, SIGMA

Sai Institute of General Mental Ability

Hyderabad

