Ravi Krishna records victory in RACE Classical Chess tourney

In Round 2 of RACE 1st Classical Chess tournament,, N Saranya Devi (1) lost to G Ravi Krishna (2).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 10:59 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Ravi Krishna defeated N Saranya Devi to share lead with 11 others with two points from as many rounds on the first day of the RACE 1st Classical Chess tournament, being held at RACE Chess Academy in Madhapur, on Saturday.

Results: Round 2: N Saranya Devi (1) lost to G Ravi Krishna(2), Ishaan Kandi (2) bt Chinnam Vyshnavi (1), Afreed T Khan (2) bt Arnav Krishna Sripadam (1), Challa Saharsha (2) bt Y Murali Mohan (1), Bharathakoti Sneha (2) bt Vedant A Agarwal (1), V Srivatsav (1) lost to Yashvi Jain (2), U Rithwik Reddy (2) bt Sasi Hasini Chintala (1), G Pranavaditya (1) lost to D Srivardhan Reddy (2), Modipalli Deekshiha(1.5) drew with Kumara Sandilya Somanchi (1.5) , Mohammad Hameeduddin (1) lost to Narahari Geethika Hasini (2).

