‘Swathi Muthyam’ makers launch ‘Dum Dum Dum’, a foot-tapping and colourful wedding number

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:22 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Hyderabad: ‘Swathi Muthyam’, a feel-good family entertainer produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, stars Ganesh and Varsha Bollamma in the lead roles. Directed by first-time filmmaker Lakshman K Krishna, the film has music by Mahathi Swara Sagar. After the tremendous response to their first single ‘Nee Chaaredu Kalle’, the makers launched the second song from the film, ‘Dum Dum Dum’, today.

While Aditya Iyengar, Arun and Lokesh are the male vocalists for ‘Dum Dum Dum’, Ujwal Sridatta, Vyasa Sounik, Veekshith and Vishant are the children who have crooned for the same. Krishna Kanth (KK) has penned the lyrics for the lively, chirpy wedding number choreographed by Eshwar Penti master. Apart from the lead actors, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Goparaju Ramana, Pragathi, and Surekha Vani will also make an appearance in the song.

‘Dum Dum Dum’ is a song filmed during the engagement ceremony of the lead pair in ‘Swathi Muthyam’. The male protagonist teases the on-screen bride and hugs her when the song’s opening lines – ‘Dum Dum Dum… Mogindi Melam’ – take off seamlessly. From the wedding shopping to the selection of the invitation card to the pre-wedding shoot to the tension among the families and the couple’s endless conversations over mobile, the number captures the ambience of a Telugu household wedding to perfection.

The fact that the composer has let the children take centre stage with the vocals lends innocence and an undeniable charm to the number. The song is soothing to the ears, doesn’t try to overwhelm you and has a rare hummable quality with relatable situations and lyrics, hardly seen in modern-day numbers. Lyricist KK thanked the composer, producer and director for the opportunity to pen this memorable song.

Check it out here:

Director Lakshman K Krishna, expressing happiness that the song is going viral on social media, applauded the lyricist and the composer for coming up with an instantly appealing, identifiable song that mirrors the traditions and culture of Telugu families during weddings. “One needn’t be surprised if ‘Dum Dum Dum’ makes it to the playlist of every Telugu wedding henceforth. ‘Swathi Muthyam’ will be a perfect festive treat this Dasara on October 5,” said the producer S Naga Vamsi.

The supporting cast of the film, which has Suryaa as the cinematographer, also includes senior actors Subbaraju, Harshavardhan, Pammi Sai, Sapthagiri, Siva Narayana, Sunaina, and Divya Sripada.