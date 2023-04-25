Rayala Telangana: BRS says vote us to power in AP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Hyderabad: Making light of the demand to merge the Rayalaseema region with Telangana, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh to the BRS to power for comprehensive development of all regions in the neighbouring Telugu State.

Citing the backwardness of Rayalaseema region, former Andhra Minister JC Diwakar Reddy had demanded that the region should be merged with Telangana. Reddy, while speaking to the media in Anantapur on Monday, reportedly pitched for a separate Rayalaseema State as well.

Responding to his statements, Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that impressed with Telangana’s welfare and development programmes, many people from other States, including Maharashtra and Karnataka, were demanding merger of their villages with the State. The Rayala Telangana demand came to the fore only due to the failures of the Andhra Pradesh government in ensuring development in the region, he said.

“If Andhra Pradesh has to witness rapid welfare and development, then people should elect a a party led by a visionary leader like Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to power,” Jagadish Reddy said while speaking to media persons in Suryapet on Tuesday.

The people of Andhra Pradesh should bear in mind that Bangaru Andhra Pradesh (golden AP) on the lines of Bangaru Telangana would be possible only under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao, he said.

The Minister also clarified that the merger of Rayalaseema with Telangana or the formation of a separate Rayalaseema would not be possible.

Former Minister and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender said not just people from Rayalaseema, but many from other States were also appealing to merge their villages with Telangana. The overwhelming response for BRS public meetings in Maharashtra reflects the mood of the people, he said.

In the last nine years, with its innovative programmes in agriculture, irrigation, health, education and other sectors, Telangana was setting a benchmark for other States, he said.

“More than seeking merger with Telangana, Rayalaseema people should elect BRS to power in Andhra Pradesh to ensure development. The BRS led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will also ensure completion of the Polavaram project within a short time like the Kaleshwaram project,” Nagender said.

