BRS AP president Thota Chandrasekhar rubbishes BJP allegations

He dared Rao to prove the allegations and if proved, to take the land for himself. He stated that Raghunandan Rao was making the allegations to divert attention from the BRS meeting and from the BJP’s cheap politics.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:55 AM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: BRS Andhra Pradesh president Thota Chandrasekhar rubbished the allegations levelled by the BJP’s Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao over land encroachment in Hyderabad.

He dared Rao to prove the allegations and if proved, to take the land for himself. He stated that Raghunandan Rao was making the allegations to divert attention from the BRS meeting and from the BJP’s cheap politics.

Speaking to the media in Khammam on Wednesday, Chandrasekhar said the BRS was all set to play a key role in national politics. He said party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would replicate the Telangana model of development and welfare at the national level through the BRS.

“A massive public meeting will be held in Visakhapatnam for which the dates will be announced soon,” he said.