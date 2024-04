RCB’s Shobana visits St Martins Cricket Academy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 12:07 AM

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Asha Shobana Joy, fresh off her title win with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women’s Premier League, graced the players’ handbook launch at St Martins Cricket Academy, Malkajgiri on Monday. Addressing the gathering, the all-rounder talked about her cricket journey, encouraging the academy players to stay patient and keep pushing themselves.