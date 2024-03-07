Will develop Andole-Jogipet into business, tourist hub: Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha

Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha said he is also planning to develop Peddacheruvu located near the town into a mini tank bund with a host of recreation projects
Sangareddy: Health and Family Welfare Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha said he was aiming to make the Andole-Jogipet towns into a business and tourist hub in the coming days by taking up a host of works.
Addressing the gathering after laying a foundation for a bridge across river Manjeera to connect Jogipet with villages from Narsapur constituency located on the other side of the river, the Minister said the Andole-Jogipet towns had lost a majority of the business after traffic was diverted by a by-pass as part of NH-161. Since people in many villages located in Narsapur constituency could not travel to Jogipet due to the lack of a bridge on Manjeera, Rajanarasimha said he had decided to build the bridge with an outlay of Rs.80 crore. The bridge would boost business in Jogipet town.
The Minister said he is also planning to develop Peddacheruvu located near the town into a mini tank bund with a host of recreation projects. He also laid the foundation for four-laning of the main road in Andole-Jogipet municipality with an outlay of Rs.20 crore apart from performing Bhumi Puja for building CC roads worth Rs.2 crore in the town. He also laid the foundation for a municipal bhavan with a budget of Rs 6 crore on Thursday.