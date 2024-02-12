Man murdered over land dispute in Andole

The victim Md Muneer (55) was having a land dispute with his neighbour for quite a long time.
Sangareddy: A man was murdered over a land dispute at Almaipeta village on Monday.
On the same issue, his rivals had killed him by smashing his head with a boulder.
He died on the spot. Jogipet Police have registered a case and the investigation is on.
The body has been shifted to Government Hospital Jogipet for postmortem.