Man murdered over land dispute in Andole

The victim Md Muneer (55) was having a land dispute with his neighbour for quite a long time.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 06:45 PM

Sangareddy: A man was murdered over a land dispute at Almaipeta village on Monday.

On the same issue, his rivals had killed him by smashing his head with a boulder.

He died on the spot. Jogipet Police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

The body has been shifted to Government Hospital Jogipet for postmortem.