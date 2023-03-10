Realme to soon launch flip and foldable smartphones

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:56 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Hyderabad: After a sizeable gap in the manufacturing of foldable and flip phones in the market, Samsung came up with Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 smartphones in 2019. Ever since, the company has ruled that area of the industry although there were other competitors.

However, the monopoly is now being challenged by Chinese manufacturer Realme. The company’s VP Madhav Sheth recently hinted at launching smartphones that will fold and flip.

Asking an intriguing question on Twitter, Sheth wrote, “What do you want next… #realmeFlip or #realmeFold?”

While there is no official announcement by him or the company, the tweet sure suggests that Realme will soon make a move in that direction. In addition to that, there are rumours about the company launching these phones by the end of the year.

It may be important to note that the company previously teased such a release but a launch never happened. Reports suggest that it will be similar to OPPO phones.

Realme is not the only manufacturing company that will be entering this vertical of the business this year. Earlier at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, OnePlus announced that it will be launching OnePlus V Fold and V Flip this year.