Rebellion against Modi has started from Karnataka: Jagadish Reddy

The people of Karnataka have shown Modi the taste of what a real rebellion is like in the election, said Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

File Photo

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday said a rebellion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s regime has started, citing the Karnataka electoral verdict as irrefutable evidence.

“The people of Karnataka have shown Modi the taste of what a real rebellion is like in this election. They have rejected the BJP’s divisive and communal politics,” he said.

Speaking to the media along with local legislator Chirumurthi Lingaiah in Veliminedu village of Chityala mandal in the district here, the Minister blamed the BJP for forming governments in an undemocratic manner ignoring the people’s mandate. The BJP had toppled non-BJP governments in nine States and installed governments along with its allies in violation of the basic principles of democracy.

“The people of Karnataka have taught a befitting lesson to the party leaders for taking them for granted,” he said. Anticipating a wider sentiment in the nation, he warned that the entire country was gearing up to teach a lesson to the BJP in the next elections.

Jagadish Reddy said also the Congress party had reached a state of bankruptcy and was unable to provide a credible alternative to the BJP at the national level, even if people voted for them.