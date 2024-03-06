Reckless bike stunts turn Raidurgam road near T-Hub into nighttime hazard

Over the past month, regular road users have voiced their frustration as the nightly antics of these thrill-seekers have escalated, causing significant disruptions and hazards to other motorists.

By Sowmya Sangam Updated On - 6 March 2024, 12:46 PM

Hyderabad: The road adjacent to T-Hub at Raidurgam, a bustling area known for its constant traffic flow, has transformed into a hotspot for reckless bike stunts and racing during the nighttime hours.

Situated directly opposite IKEA, this stretch of road, which typically witnesses a steady stream of vehicles round the clock, has become a playground for youngsters engaging in dangerous activities.

The reckless behavior includes blocking the public road to facilitate stunts, creating obstacles for passing vehicles, and engaging in high-speed races.

Calls for intervention have grown louder, with commuters urging the authorities, particularly the police, to implement stricter monitoring measures.

“A group of youths has turned the road into an adda for performing bike stunts. There’s a pressing need for strict monitoring during nighttime hours, particularly on weekends,” tweeted a user, tagging the city police.

Inspector of Raidurgam Traffic Police assured the public that action has been taken. “It came to our notice,” the Inspector stated, “the law and order police already filed an FIR a few days back and took them on remand.”

However, it has been reported that racing videos are still being shared unabated on this stretch, with one of the youngsters posting a stunt video on Instagram as recently as two days ago.

Meanwhile, not only on this particular stretch but also in various other locations such as Tank Bund road, Mehdipatnam, and Hitech City, a significant number of riders have been sharing videos showcasing their bike stunts, often using high-end motorcycles, particularly after 1:00 am.

Recently, these young riders’ Instagram accounts have gained thousands of followers, drawing the attention of fellow youths who share racing videos and stunts.

However, many road users are expressing their disapproval of such behavior, stating that these stunts should be performed in designated areas rather than on main roads, which causes inconvenience to others.