Recruitment of locals: Chennur MLA Vivek thanks CM Revanth Reddy

Vivek said he had requested the Chief Minister to take steps to provide jobs to locals in coal mines, opencast projects and a thermal power plant belonging to the SCCL on contract and outsourcing basis

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:53 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Chennur MLA Vivek Venkataswamy submits a represenation to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad recently.

Mancherial: Chennur MLA Dr Vivek Venkataswamy said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had responded positively to his plea to recruit locals in outsourced jobs by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

In a statement here, Vivek said he had requested the Chief Minister to take steps to provide jobs to locals in coal mines, opencast projects and a thermal power plant belonging to the SCCL on contract and outsourcing basis. The Chief Minister had responded positively to his request, he said.

The MLA also said SCCL director Balaram issued an order directing officials to ensure 80 percent of the contract and outsourced jobs to locals.

Vivek added that he would focus on addressing the inundation of crops by backwaters of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme as well.