Recruitment of sanitation workers stalled in Nirmal: Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:06 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that the process of recruitment staffers in the public health wing of Nirmal municipality centre was stalled following allegations of bribery in filling up of the 44 posts of sanitation workers.

Indrakaran Reddy told newsmen on Friday that he had instructed Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui to carry out a comprehensive probe into the recruitment of the staffers and to submit a report. Based on the findings of the inquiry, a decision would be made on the recruitment soon. He stated that Nirmal Revenue Divisional Officer was deputed as investigating officer. He added that the recruitment was done transparently.

Nirmal Municipal chairperson Gandrath Eshwar’s wife and some councillors allegedly took bribes of Rs 3 lakh for filling up each post of sanitation worker. A notification was issued last December. Hundreds of applications were received and interviews were held in February.

However, relatives and family members of the chairman and councillors were allegedly appointed as the workers, flouting norms. They got salaries for two months.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .