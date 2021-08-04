Recycling best way to tackle climate change

Students who participated wholeheartedly were recognised for their effort and were awarded accordingly.

Reiterating the mantra of ‘recycle,’ a craft competition titled ‘From Bin to Beauty’ was conducted at Gitanjali Devashray for the students of classes I to VI. This was an opportunity for them to work up all their creative juices and create useful articles from waste.

Students took part enthusiastically by reusing old plastic boxes, glass bottles, tyres, old clothes, cartons, shoe boxes etc. and turned them into beautiful, useful items like wall hangings, pen stands, etc. Students who participated wholeheartedly were recognised for their effort and were awarded accordingly. We involve students actively in environment conservation activities as we believe this will sensitise them, the school said.

