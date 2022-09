Regional Athletic Meet: St Joseph’s emerge overall champions

St Joseph’s Public School, King Koti won the overall championship title in the senior girls category of the CISCE schools AP and Telangana Regional Athletic Meet

Hyderabad: St Joseph’s Public School, King Koti won the overall championship title in the senior girls category of the CISCE schools AP and Telangana Regional Athletic Meet held at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli Hyderabad on Thursday.

Results:

Team Championships: Sub-junior Girls: Winners: The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet (31), Runners-up: Nasr Girls, Khairathabad (29);

Junior Girls: Winners: Emmaus Swiss Referral Hospital School, Chittor (85),

Runners-up: The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet (19);

Senior Girls: Winners: St Joseph’s Public School, King Koti (50),

Runners-up: Abhyasa International Residential School, Toopran (35);

Individual Championships: Sub-juniors: Boys: Sai Sidharth (Emmaus Swiss Referral Hospital School); Junior Boys: S Ameer Basha, K Sumanth Kumar, Sunkara Dinesh (Joint Championship);

Senior Boys: Madan Mohan Rao (Layola Public School);

Sub-junior girls: Y Dita Reddy (St Joseph School, AG Paalace);

Junior Girls: M Shilpa (Emmaus Swiss Referral Hospital School);

Senior Girls: B Raghavarsha ((St Joseph Public School);

Athletics Team championships: Sub-juniors boys: Winners: Emmaus Swiss Referral Hospital School (33),

Runners-up: Loyala Public School, Guntur (21);

Junior Boys: Winners: Emmaus Swiss Referral Hospital School (65),

Runners-up: Loyala Public School, Guntur (49);

Senior Boys: Winners: Johnson Grammer School, Mallapuram (50),

Runners-up: Loyala Public School, Guntur (21).