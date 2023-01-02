Regional parties have crucial role to play in national politics: D Raja

CPI General Secretary D Raja said regional parties have a crucial role to play in national politics, especially in the 2024 general elections

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:46 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Welcoming Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s entry into national politics, CPI General Secretary D Raja said regional parties have a crucial role to play in national politics, especially in the 2024 general elections. In an interview with S. Sandeep Kumar, Raja said the BJP government at the Centre was damaging the federal character of Indian States.

Q: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has launched the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. What is your take on the move?

A: It is a positive development. Regional parties have played a crucial role in national politics in the past. For instance, former Prime Minister VP Singh was earlier recognized as a regional leader. Any leader from any party can become a national leader.

Q: CPI’s tie up with BRS

A: We supported TRS in the Munugode bypoll in the State. At the national level, we welcome the Chief Minister’s ‘Ab ki baar, Kisan Sarkar’ slogan. On tie up, there is still time for that.

Q: Regional parties’ role in national politics, especially 2024 elections

A: Regional parties must take a strong position to fight the BJP and its alliance at the Centre. A united fight has to be put up to dethrone the BJP.

Q: BJP is focusing more on Southern States and aims to win 60 parliamentary constituencies.



A: One should not take it seriously. BJP claims many things but reality is different. There is growing discontent against BJP across the nation, especially in the South. BJP had claimed Hyderabad as the gateway to the South but the party could not achieve anything substantial. BJP misleads and tries to influence people.

Q: Discrimination towards Southern States by BJP-led union Government

A: It is unfortunate. There is discrimination towards non-BJP ruled States by the Centre. It is happening with Telangana, Rajasthan and Delhi as well. The Tamil Nadu government too has openly commented against the Central government on GST payment. All powers of States are being usurped by the union Government.

Q: CPI has been demanding abolishment of Governor System

A: The BJP government at the centre is trying to overrule State governments and the Governor’s office is being used to drive the party’s political agenda. In Tamil Nadu, the Governor is acting above the elected State government. There is disturbance in Kerala and Telangana also. Political analysts are questioning the significance of Governors in the current times. Governors think all powers are in their hands and they can act over the heads of elected State Governments. We are opposing this.