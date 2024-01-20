Regional Ring Road alignment according to future needs: Bhatti

'The alignment would be done as per the needs of the future generation and not according to individual judgements.'

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 10:01 PM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said Regional Ring Road (RRR) alignment would be done as per the needs of the future generation and not according to individual judgements.

The Finance Minister, who along with Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy discussed the budget allocation proposals for various roads, buildings, railway bridges and film industry with the senior officials of the departments in the annual budget preparation meeting, said the alignment of RRR should be done in accordance to the need so that it could be useful to the people.

Stating that funds would be allocated for the pending construction of roads and buildings in the State, the Finance Minister said efforts would be made to complete all the pending road projects in the State.