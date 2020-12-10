Registrations: Book slots from Friday

By | Published: 10:30 pm

Hyderabad: In a major relief to people waiting for registration of their properties in Telangana, the State government will commence booking of slots for registration of non-agriculture properties from Friday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to commence the registration activities of non-agriculture properties in accordance with the High Court orders.

Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao confirmed the commencement of registration in a tweet on Thursday evening.

However, the registrations will be done as per the old system of online booking of slots and not through the Dharani website. The High Court had advised the State government to this extent. The High Court also allowed entry of property tax details and identification numbers as part of the registration.

Following instructions issued earlier by the Chief Minister, the State administration was fully geared up to start registration of non-agriculture properties through Dharani portal. Necessary training was also provided to the staff of Stamps and Registrations department in this regard. But following petitions filed in the High Court, the registration of non-agriculture assets through Dharani portal was kept on hold as per court orders.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .