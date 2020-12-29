Release compensation to oustees of Mid Manair: KTR

Minister KT Rama Rao suggested that they act generously with a humanitarian approach while dealing with issues pertaining to oustees as their sacrifice for construction of the project was unforgettable.

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday directed the officials to resolve the pending issues pertaining to the submerged areas under Mid Manair project and ensure that all the oustees receive the relief and rehabilitation package under any circumstance. He suggested that they act generously with a humanitarian approach while dealing with issues pertaining to oustees as their sacrifice for construction of the project was unforgettable.

In a review meeting on pending issues of Mid Manair project here, the Minister asked the officials to identify eligible beneficiaries for the relief and rehabilitation scheme from 11 affected villages under the Mid Manair project immediately as well as ensure that the houses promised to them are allotted. He wanted them to release the compensation promised under special package to Manwada villagers immediately. He asserted that all eligible persons above the age of 18 years must receive the compensation as per norms.

Rama Rao also directed District Collector Krishna Bhaskar to take necessary steps to provide financial assistance to the youth from the affected villages under various government schemes and help them earn a livelihood through self-employment. He also instructed the Collector to release housing compensation to all the oustees under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awaas Yojana scheme.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, Telangana State Planning Board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar, Rajanna Sircilla Zilla Parishad chairperson Aruna and district Collector Krishna Bhaskar were present.

