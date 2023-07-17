| Religious Tourism Sites Have Been Taken Care Of Under Pm Modi Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Religious tourism sites have been taken care of under PM Modi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Singh said this after visiting the International Yoga Centre project being developed in Mantali area of Udhampur district on Sunday to review the ongoing work there.

By ANI Published Date - 03:19 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Udhampur: Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, religious sites in the country have been taken care of and developed for the ease of pilgrimage and religious tourism, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said.

“We are going to request PM Modi to inaugurate this project. It has been made possible under PM Modi that religious tourism sites have been taken care of and developed for the ease of religious pilgrimage and the revival of religious tourism in the country,” the Union Minister said.

He said that the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme aims at integrating pilgrimage destinations in a prioritized, planned and sustainable manner to provide a complete religious tourism experience.

Because of PRASAD scheme, religious tourism has been revived in the country,â€ added the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space.

According to officials, International Yoga Matalai project will help the locals in getting employments, especially the youths who wish to learn yoga as a medium of career. The Yoga project is expected to open a new horizon for the villagers.

With a built-in pyramid and an inverted pyramid structure, this international project is the biggest yoga center of Jammu and Kashmir with stay-in facilities for visitors and learners.

Interestingly, it also features isolated meditation caves with the utmost natural beautiful surroundings.

The yoga center is part of a larger project integrated development of tourism facilities in Mantalai, Sudh Mahadev, and Patni top.

This project is expected to become popular in coming days as plans are there to attach this yoga centre in Udhampur to Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, Jammu.