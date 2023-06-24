Renovated Bhongir indoor stadium to be opened soon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: Additional District Collector (Local Authorities) Deepak Tiwari on Saturday said the renovated indoor stadium at Bhongir would be opened and be available to the public soon.

The stadium was renovated spending Rs.15 lakh. A synthetic tennis court, two table tennis courts, two carrom boards and lighting system were setup in the indoor stadium with Rs.13 lakh of funds of Pattana Pragathi.

Painting of the stadium was completed with Rs.2.3 lakh of general funds. Construction of toilets on the premises would be taken up soon.