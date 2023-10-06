Renovated Gulzar Houz fountain inaugurated

After months of careful reconstruction, the renovated Gulzar Houz, a 17th-century historical fountain in the old city was inaugurated by Owaisi and Arvind Kumar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:09 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hyderabad: After months of careful reconstruction, the renovated Gulzar Houz, a 17th-century historical fountain in the old city was inaugurated by AIMIM President, Asaduddin Owaisi along with Special Chief Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Arvind Kumar.

Located at a crossroads on the northern side of Charminar, the dilapidated structure was brought back to life by Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) along with Deccan Terrain Heritage, a company with expertise in heritage conservation. At Rs. 29.50 lakh, the fountain with a 400-year-old history was restored in the record time of four months.

The octagonal fountain now has around 200 spouts arranged in a sequence and is also adorned by white tiles with a blue pattern. Apart from placing olive green-painted metal barriers to secure the structure, authorities have also installed LED lights which will add beauty to the fountain at night.

Foundation stone laid for three other projects:

Foundation stone was also laid by Owaisi and Arvind Kumar for the construction of a multi-level parking area near the old bus stand along with the ambitious project that aims to reimagine the shops in Laad Bazar. While the parking is being built at an estimated Rs. 34.60 crore, the facade development and beautification of the shops are being taken up at a cost of Rs. 36 crore.

Along with these, another foundation stone was laid for the construction of two iconic pedestrian bridges over the Musi River. These much-needed bridges will come up at Nayapul.

To be built at an estimated cost of Rs. 80 crore, these two bridges join the company of seven other bridges which are being built over the river to enhance road connectivity in the old city.