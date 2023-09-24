Five new bridges in Hyderabad

As part of a slew of initiatives including works such as Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP), slip roads and link roads, which redesigned the infrastructure and eased travelling around the city, now five bridges are to come up across the river Musi at a cost of Rs.168 crore.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:32 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Hyderabad: The State government’s impetus to improve the infrastructure in Hyderabad is all set to see a series of bridges flying over the river Musi to establish better connectivity between southern parts with rest of the city and address decades old commuting issues.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao will lay the foundation stone for the construction of these bridges at Uppal Bhagayath on Monday.

Aligned with the SRDP, these bridges will not only ensure a smooth flow of traffic but will also facilitate the development of areas on both sides of the river. They will further contribute to the aesthetic appeal of the city’s infrastructure, and add a touch of beauty to the Musi River.

To be constructed in a stretch of about 55 km from Narsingi to Gowrelli, three of these four-lane bridges will be built over Musi and two others over the Esa River. They are expected to be finished within the next 15 months under the supervision of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The bridges over the Esa River will be located at the Budvel IT Park and while the first will be constructed at Park One at a cost of Rs. 20 crore, the second bridge will be located in Park Two, built at an estimated cost of Rs. 32 crore.

Three bridges proposed over the Musi River will be positioned at Uppal Bhagayath, Pratapa Singaram, and Manchirevula. While the one at Uppal would be the most expensive bridge built at a price of Rs. 42 crore, the other two will cost Rs. 35 crore and Rs. 39 crore respectively. These bridges are expected to be 210 meters in length.

Identifying the need for better infrastructure, the State government had decided to construct a total of 14 bridges over the Musi and Esa rivers. However, the work was delayed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, the HMDA started the groundwork and conducted a study to understand the requirement for additional bridges on the Musi River, taking future traffic projections and new developments into account. Tenders for the same were invited and processed through the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) method.

Five new bridges over river Musi:

Total cost: Rs. 168 crore

Two bridges over Esa River:

– Bridge One Budvel IT Park ( Rs. 20 crore)

– Bridge Two Budvel IT Park (Rs. 32 crore)

Three bridges over Musi River:

– HMDA Layout Uppal Bhagayath (Rs. 42 crore)

– Manchirevula (Rs. 39 crore)

– Pratap Singaram (RS. 35 crore)

Existing bridges over Musi:

1. Kismatpur bridge

2. Gandipet bridge

3. ORR bridge and slip roads

4. Tipu Khan bridge

5. Attapur bridge

6. Puranapul bridge

7. Musalam Jung bridge

8. Nayapul bridge

9. Imliban bridge

10. Chaderghat bridge

11. Chaderghat causeway

12. Golnaka bridge

13. Moosarambagh bridge