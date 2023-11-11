Diving into effects of six-month face wash hiatus

By Mitu David Updated On - 06:43 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Hyderabad: Admitting to the origin of simplified facial hygiene routine, the decision stemmed from aggravated eczema after each morning wash.

Dermatologist stress the significance of morning cleansing for effective absorption of skincare products and the removal of nighttime treatments.

Not washing your face for an extended period, such as six months, can have various effects on your skin. Keep in mind that individual experiences may vary, and factors like skin type, environmental conditions, and personal hygiene habits can influence outcomes.

Without consistent cleansing, your skin becomes a breeding ground for various issues. Accumulated dirt, oil, and dead skin cells clog pores, paving the way for acne and other skin problems.

Neglecting skincare increases the risk of bacterial and fungal infections, especially in humid conditions or if you wear makeup. For those with existing skin conditions like acne or eczema, inadequate hygiene can worsen these issues.

The build-up of impurities contributes to breakouts, while the absence of regular cleansing can result in an uneven skin tone and premature aging.

Additionally, exposed to environmental pollutants, the skin becomes more sensitive, and the amalgamation of sweat, oil, and bacteria may lead to an unpleasant odor. Regular cleansing is not just about cleanliness; it’s an essential aspect of maintaining healthy, vibrant skin.

