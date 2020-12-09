Request for including lesson on Sonia Gandhi in TS school syllabus

Dr Sravan Dasoju recalled that the Chief Minister had earlier made an official statement in the State Assembly saying ‘No Telangana without Sonia Gandhi’

Hyderabad: AICC spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju on Wednesday requested Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to include a lesson on Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the State school syllabus.

“As a mark of respect, we request the Chief Minister to direct the authorities to include Sonia Gandhi’s lesson in school syllabus”, he said at an intellectual summit organized at Gandhi Bhavan in connection with the 74th birthday of the Congress president.

He recalled that the Chief Minister had earlier made an official statement in the State Assembly saying ‘No Telangana without Sonia Gandhi’. However, after six years of the Telangana dream coming true, nothing concrete has been done by the government, he said.

