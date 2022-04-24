Requested industrialists to provide employment to locals: Patancheru MLA

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:16 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

MLA Patancheru Gudem Mahipal Reddy is examining the road work at Vadakpally in Sangareddy district on Sunday.

Sangareddy: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has said that he has requested the industrialists at Sulthapur Medical Devices Park to provide employment to locals on top priority. Saying that the works of industries at the Medical Devices Parks were going at a brisk pace, the MLA said that several industries were already opened while the remaining were working to ground the operations.

Addressing the villagers after laying a foundation for the construction of CC roads at Vadakpally, Dayara, and Gandi Gudem villages on Sunday, Reddy said that they will take up the roads with an outlay of Rs 1.5 crores which will be funded by TSIIC (Telangana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation). He further said that they will take up the construction of CC roads with a budget of Rs 6 crore in six grama panchayats of Ameenpur Mandal. MPP Devanandam, ZPTC Sudhakar Reddy, MPDO Malleshwar and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .