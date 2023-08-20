RERA issues show cause notice to Mythri Ambhuja project

The RERA sought an explanation from Mythri Ambhuja within seven days from the issue of the show cause notice as to why penalty should not be levied on the company for violation of rules.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

The RERA sought an explanation from Mythri Ambhuja within seven days from the issue of the show cause notice as to why penalty should not be levied on the company for violation of rules.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TS-RERA) has issued a show cause notice to Mythri Ambhuja (Sanghi Ambhuja) for advertising, marketing and selling villas without the mandatory RERA registration in its project at Koheda, Abdullapurmet mandal of Rangareddy.

The RERA sought an explanation from Mythri Ambhuja within seven days from the issue of the show cause notice as to why penalty should not be levied on the company for violation of rules. If the company fails to respond, RERA would initiate action accordingly, the notice said.